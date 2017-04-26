April 26 Kindy SA:

* Placed with two of its units in receivership prior to entering into safeguarding proceedings

* Judicial liquidation of the subsidiaries the Socks Legende and Apollo

* Orientation towards a plan of sale of its assets

* Confirms that seloff plan does not allow to cover all liabilities

* Says examination of takeover bids by the Commercial Court of Beauvais on May 30, 2017