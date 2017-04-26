BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
April 26 Kindy SA:
* Placed with two of its units in receivership prior to entering into safeguarding proceedings
* Judicial liquidation of the subsidiaries the Socks Legende and Apollo
* Orientation towards a plan of sale of its assets
* Confirms that seloff plan does not allow to cover all liabilities
* Says examination of takeover bids by the Commercial Court of Beauvais on May 30, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2p38pqp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION