a day ago
BRIEF-Kingkey Enterprise cuts stake in Meitu, Eastern Sun Enterprises acquires stake - HKEx filing
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 24, 2017 / 10:43 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Kingkey Enterprise cuts stake in Meitu, Eastern Sun Enterprises acquires stake - HKEx filing

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Meitu Inc

* Hong Kong stock exchange filing shows Kingkey Enterprise Holdings has sold 37.5 million shares in Meitu at average HK$10.5 per share on July 17, taking its long position to 13.35 percent from 14.23 percent

* Hong Kong stock exchange filing shows Eastern Sun Enterprises has bought 37.5 million shares in Meitu at average HK$10.5 per share on July 17, taking its long position to 0.88 percent from 0 percent

Source text in English: bit.ly/2uQpiYi; bit.ly/2eHrXgZ

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

