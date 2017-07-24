BRIEF-Kingkey Enterprise cuts stake in Meitu, Eastern Sun Enterprises acquires stake - HKEx filing

July 24 (Reuters) - Meitu Inc

* Hong Kong stock exchange filing shows Kingkey Enterprise Holdings has sold 37.5 million shares in Meitu at average HK$10.5 per share on July 17, taking its long position to 13.35 percent from 14.23 percent

* Hong Kong stock exchange filing shows Eastern Sun Enterprises has bought 37.5 million shares in Meitu at average HK$10.5 per share on July 17, taking its long position to 0.88 percent from 0 percent

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)