BRIEF-Regal Real Estate Investment Trust enters share purchase agreement
* On 29 June 2017, share purchase agreement was entered into
June 29 Kingmaker Footwear Holdings Ltd
* FY profit for period attributable HK$132.556 million, up 10.3 percent
* FY revenue HK$1.83 billion, down 20.7 percent
* Proposed final dividend of HK5.5 cents (2016: HK5.2 cents) per ordinary share
* Proposed special dividend of HK4.5 cents per ordinary share
* Notes recent comments in press regarding a review of options for group