UPDATE 1-Strike at Volkswagen's Slovak unit to continue after talks fail - union
* 12 days of strike seen reducing GDP by 0.1 points (Adds union chief quote, details on workers' demands, background)
June 8Kingnet Network Co Ltd :
* Says unit will inject 40 million yuan capital into Shanghai-based asset management company
* Says unit will hold 30 percent stake in Shanghai-based asset management company
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mr18Al
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* 12 days of strike seen reducing GDP by 0.1 points (Adds union chief quote, details on workers' demands, background)
FRANKFURT, June 22 Germany's Daimler could suffer a drop in production of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars next month because of a dispute over future projects between management and unions at a key plant.