BRIEF-Natural Dairy (NZ) Holdings updates on provisional liquidation
* Second stage of delisting expires on 21 Nov 2017 following which co will be placed into third stage of delisting, which will last for six months
May 16 Kingnet Network Co Ltd
* Says shareholder plans to unload up to 22.3 million shares, equivalent to 3.1 percent of total issued share capital, in the company within six months
LONDON, June 20 Glencore on Tuesday said it would review its options after Rio Tinto said it was sticking to a recommendation of China-backed Yancoal as the preferred buyer of its Coal & Allied division in Australia.