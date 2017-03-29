March 29 Kingold Jewelry Inc:

* Kingold Jewelry reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results highlighted by annual sales of $1.4 billion and record net income

* Q4 earnings per share $0.63

* Kingold Jewelry- qtrly net sales $357.6 million, compared to $280.8 million; sold total of 19.7 metric tons 24-karat gold products, compared to 16.2 metric tons

* Kingold Jewelry Inc- expects to process between 70 metric tons and 80 metric tons of 24-karat gold products in 2017