UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 31Kingsignal Technology Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 60.9 million yuan to 73.1 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (60.9 million yuan)
* Says increased revenue as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lPqijO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)