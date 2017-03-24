BRIEF-Sandvine Corp to be acquired by Vector Capital
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
March 24Kingsignal Technology Co Ltd
* Says it will invest 48.5 million yuan in a Jiangsu-based electronic firm engaged in 5G business and will hold 12.9 percent stake in the electronic co
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Ob1dPi
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing