BRIEF-China U-ton Holdings to offer for subscription up to 100 million placing shares
* co to offer for subscription and partners capital securitieshas to procure as placing agent placees to subscribe for up to 100 million placing shares
May 26 Kingsoft Corp Ltd
* Unit entered into capital injection agreement with fu, target co, shougang fund, pingtan dingfu, purple cow, kangyuan heart and zhang wenlong
* Beijing security software, pingtan dingfu and kangyuan heart agreed to subscribe for rmb4.5mln, rmb45,455 and rmb39,773 in registered capital of target co
* Beijing Security Software, Pingtan Dingfu And Kangyuan Heart to subscribe in consideration of about HK$310.25 million, HK$3.10 Million And HK$2.71 million respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board has proposed a payment of final cash dividend of hk1.0 cent per share for year ended 31 march 2017