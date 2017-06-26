BRIEF-Fox receives Republic of Ireland nod for its takeover of UK pay-TV group Sky
* Receives clearance from republic of Ireland's minister for communications, climate action and environment for proposed acquisition of Sky
June 26 Kingspan Group Plc
* Has completed a new eur 500m committed revolving credit facility
* New 5 year facility, maturing in june 2022, has replaced group's previous eur 300m facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Receives clearance from republic of Ireland's minister for communications, climate action and environment for proposed acquisition of Sky
* Share swap terms value BMN at around 825 million euros (Adds CEO comments, updates shares)