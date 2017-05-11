BRIEF-Parexel to be acquired by Pamplona Capital
* Parexel International enters definitive agreement to be acquired by Pamplona Capital Management for $88.10 per share in cash
May 11 Kingstone Companies Inc:
* Kingstone announces 2017 first quarter financial results
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 earnings per share $0.15
* Qtrly net premiums earned increased 12.6% to $16.4 million
* Qtrly book value per share increased to $8.29, up 31.2% over q1 2016
* Says increased quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share payable on June 15, 2017
* Says approved proposal for fund raising by way of issuance of senior unsecured long term bonds in nature of debentures