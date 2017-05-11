May 11 Kingstone Companies Inc:

* Kingstone announces 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15

* Qtrly net premiums earned increased 12.6% to $16.4 million

* Qtrly book value per share increased to $8.29, up 31.2% over q1 2016

* Says increased quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share payable on June 15, 2017