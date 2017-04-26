BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Kingsway Financial Services Inc
* Qtrly loss per share $0.08
* Book value decreased to $2.55 per share at March 31, 2017 from $2.65 per share at December 31, 2016
* Kingsway Financial Services Inc - Qtrly net investment income of $0.7 million ; compared to net investment loss of $0.1 million for Q1 of 2016
Qtrly total revenues $46.7 million versus $36.9 million
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.