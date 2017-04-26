April 26 Kingsway Financial Services Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $0.08

* Book value decreased to $2.55 per share at March 31, 2017 from $2.65 per share at December 31, 2016

* Kingsway Financial Services Inc - Qtrly net investment income of $0.7 million ; compared to net investment loss of $0.1 million for Q1 of 2016

* Qtrly total revenues $46.7 million versus $36.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: