June 8 Kinnevik

* Says has completed placement of approximately 10.9 million shares in Rocket Internet to institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process

* Says placement price is EUR 20 per share

* Kinnevik's gross proceeds from the transaction will amount to EUR 217 mln

* Shares in Rocket Internet seen down 3.4 pct in early trade in Frankfurt after Kinnevik sells shares