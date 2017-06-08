BRIEF-Deutsche Bank files for debt shelf of upto $12 billion - SEC filing
* Deutsche Bank files for debt shelf of upto $12 billion - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2svrWBs) Further company coverage:
June 8 Kinnevik
* Says has completed placement of approximately 10.9 million shares in Rocket Internet to institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process
* Says placement price is EUR 20 per share
* Kinnevik's gross proceeds from the transaction will amount to EUR 217 mln
* Shares in Rocket Internet seen down 3.4 pct in early trade in Frankfurt after Kinnevik sells shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Deutsche Bank files for debt shelf of upto $12 billion - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2svrWBs) Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 22 Prime Minister Theresa May set out what she called a "fair deal" for EU citizens living in Britain on Thursday, saying in her first test of negotiating strength that she did not want anyone to have to leave because of Brexit or to split up families.