May 24 Kinnevik AB
* Kinnevik says Global Fashion Group delivered net
merchandise value (nmv) of eur 271.7 million representing growth
of 35.2 pct in euro terms and 16.9 pct on a constant currency
and pro-forma basis in Q1
* Kinnevik says GFG Q1 adjusted EBITDA margin showed a
year-over-year improvement of 11.1 percentage points to reach an
adjusted EBITDA margin of (12.5) pct for q1 2017 and reduced
losses by nearly 30 pct.
* Kinnevik says total net revenue of GFG for the quarter was
eur 265.3 million
* Kinnevik says GFG adjusted EBITDA loss reduced from eur
46.5m to eur 33.2m
* Kinnevik says announces partnership with Emaar malls in
the Middle East, whereby Emaar has acquired 51 pct of Namshi for
a combined primary investment and cash consideration of $151
million, with GFG retaining the remaining 49 pct
(Reporting By Simon Johnson)