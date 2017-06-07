BRIEF-Investors Bank names Michael Fegan chief information and operations officer
* Investors Bank appoints Michael Fegan chief information and operations officer
June 7 Kinnevik AB says:
* Launches accelerated bookbuilding to institutional investors of approximately 10.9 million existing shares in Rocket Internet.
* The Placing Shares represent 6.6 percent of the Company's issued share capital and constitute Kinnevik's entire remaining shareholding in the Company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)
FRANKFURT, June 22 Germany and France have agreed to divide regulation of banking and drugs between them after Britain leaves the European Union, the German magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported on Thursday, citing anonymous EU sources.