UPDATE 1-Singapore's cbank fines Credit Suisse, UOB over 1MDB-linked transactions
* MAS ends review of banks involved in 1MDB-linked transactions
Feb 15 Kinnevik:
* Says has divested Metro Sweden to AB Custos for a total consideration of SEK 50 million
* Says "The sale of Metro Sweden is in line with Kinnevik's strategy to focus our portfolio on our larger digital consumer brands." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MAS ends review of banks involved in 1MDB-linked transactions
SAO PAULO, May 29 President Michel Temer urged Brazil's top electoral court to decide quickly on a case alleging illegal funding of his 2014 campaign in order to lift political uncertainty overshadowing a recovery in Latin America's largest economy.