June 28 Kinnevik
* Says intends to sell its remaining stake in Lazada for USD
115 million
* Says intends to sell its remaining 3.6 pct stake in Lazada
Group S.A. to Alibaba Group Holding Limited for a gross
consideration of USD 115 mln
* The intended sale of Kinnevik's remaining 3.6% stake in
Lazada for USD 115m equates to an implied valuation of
USD 3.15bn for Lazada
* Transaction implies a SEK 327 mln, or 47%, uplift versus
Kinnevik's recorded fair value per 31 March 2017
* In total, Kinnevik's investment of SEK 503m in Lazada is
expected to result in a gain of SEK 933m, a cash-on-cash
multiple of 2.9x and an IRR of 33%, as at 27 June 2017
