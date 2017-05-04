May 4 Kino Polska TV SA:

* Q1 prelim. net profit of 2.2 million zlotys ($570,022)versus 5.3 million zlotys year on year

* Q1 prelim. revenue 28.8 million zlotys versus 27.1 million zlotys year on year

* Q1 prelim. EBIT 3.2 million zlotys versus 4.7 million zlotys year on year

* Says Q1 prelim. results impacted by the involvement into the development of Zoom TV channel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8595 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)