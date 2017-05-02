Fierce clashes break out in Libyan capital Tripoli
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
May 2 Kinross Gold Corp
* Kinross Gold reports 2017 first-quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.11
* Q1 revenue $796.1 million versus $782.6 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02
* Says again on track to meet our annual guidance for production and costs.
* Expects to be its 2017 capital expenditures guidance of $900 million
* Says tasiast phase one expansion on budget and on schedule to reach full production in q2 2018
* Qtrly production of 671,956 gold equivalent ounces, compared with 687,463 au eq. oz. In q1 2016
* Qtrly all-in sustaining cost of $953 per au eq. oz. Sold, compared with $956 in q1 2016
* Feasibility study for tasiast phase 2 is on schedule to be finalized in q3, when co expects to make development decision for the project
* Will enter into a contingent water supply agreement with cerro casale joint venture
* Expects to use any water supplied under such agreement for its chilean assets to enhance future optionality Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.