GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, still on track for winning week
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
June 2 LKA Gold Inc:
* Kinross resumes drilling at LKA's golden wonder mine
* LKA Gold Inc - reports that Kinross drilling contractors have mobilized and resumed drilling at LKA's golden wonder mine
* LKA Gold Inc - drilling program at golden wonder mine was initiated in late 2016 but suspended due to severe weather conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
* Friend of ousted leader S.Korea leader jailed for three years