BRIEF-Cvc Capital Partners agrees to acquire Etraveli
CVC Capital Partners Fund VI agrees to acquire Etraveli
May 10 Kinsale Capital Group Inc
* Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. announces secondary offering of common stock
Kinsale Capital Group - Selling stockholders named in preliminary prospectus are offering to sell 3.3 million shares of co in an underwritten offering
Barclays says is 'considering its position in relation to these developments' over SFO fraud charges