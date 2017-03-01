BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail Reit acquires Salamander Bay Centre
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million
March 1 Kinsale Capital Group Inc:
* Kinsale Capital Group Inc reports 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.32
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Kinsale Capital Group Inc qtrly net written premiums $50.2 million versus $29.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year