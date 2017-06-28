BRIEF-Aldridge announces results of annual shareholders meeting and provides a corporate update
* Aldridge announces results of annual shareholders meeting and provides a corporate update
June 28 Kirby Corp
* On June 26, entered into an amendment of its existing credit agreement with a group of commercial banks - SEC filing
* Amendment to increase borrowing limit under Kirby's previous revolving credit facility from $550 million to $850 million
* Amendment extends maturity date of facility to June 26, 2022
* Credit agreement allows for a $300 million increase in aggregate commitments of banks in form of revolving credit loans or term loans Further company coverage:
* Aldridge announces results of annual shareholders meeting and provides a corporate update
June 29 Chef Boyardee pasta maker Conagra Brands Inc reported a 29 percent rise in quarterly profit as it cut back on promotions and jettisoned low-margin products.