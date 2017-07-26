FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 16 hours
BRIEF-Kirby Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.48
#TopNews
#Business
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
POLITICS
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Bollywood
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PAKISTAN
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 26, 2017 / 8:45 PM / in 16 hours

BRIEF-Kirby Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.48

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Kirby Corp:

* Kirby Corporation announces 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 revenue $473.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $481.7 million

* Sees q3 2017 earnings per share $0.40 to $0.55

* Q2 earnings per share $0.48

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kirby Corp - marine transportation revenues for 2017 q2 were $331.3 million compared with $378.3 million for 2016 q2

* Kirby Corp - diesel engine services revenues for 2017 q2 were $142.1 million, compared with 2016 q2 revenues of $63.3 million

* Kirby corp - earnings guidance for 2017 q3 is $0.40 to $0.55 per share

* Kirby corp - full year earnings guidance is narrowed to $1.80 to $2.10 per share

* Kirby corp - expects 2017 capital spending to be in $165 to $185 million range, unchanged from previous guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.