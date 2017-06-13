June 13 Kirby Corp

* Kirby corporation enters agreement to purchase stewart & stevenson llc

* Kirby corp - deal for approximately $710 million

* Kirby - agreement was signed on june 13 by hushang ansary, executive chairman of stewart & stevenson, and joseph h. Pyne, executive chairman of kirby corporation

* Kirby corp - purchase will be funded equally through kirby's revolving credit facility and kirby common stock valued at approximately $355 million

* Kirby corp says entered agreement to acquire substantially all of assets and businesses of stewart & stevenson llc

* Kirby corp says expect this acquisition will be modestly accretive to 2017 earnings per share

* Kirby corp - expect more meaningful accretion in 2018 from deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: