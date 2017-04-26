BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 26 Kirby Corp:
* Kirby corporation announces 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 revenue $491.7 million versus $458.7 million
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.40 to $0.55
* Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $425.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Full year 2017 earnings per share guidance range remains unchanged at $1.70 to $2.20
* Kirby Corp - demand for inland tank barge transportation of petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals was stable in quarter
* Says in coastal market, we expect utilization in mid-70% to low 80pct range for Q2 and full year
* Kirby Corp - Kirby's inland tank barge utilization was in high 80pct to low 90pct range during quarter
* Kirby expects 2017 capital spending to be in $165 to $185 million range, unchanged from previous guidance
* Kirby Corp - in coastal marine transportation market, demand for transportation of black oil, petrochemicals, and dry products was stable in quarter
* Kirby Corp - cost reduction in Q1, early Q2 should allow to operate at qtrly breakeven operating margins or slight operating loss for rest of the year
* Kirby - in quarter demand for transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil lower than 2016 Q1, reflected general and seasonal weakness in northeast, Alaska
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $425.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.04, revenue view $1.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results