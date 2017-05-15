BRIEF-Navidea enters exclusive license, distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
May 15 Kirindo Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says its unit Kirindo Co Ltd plans to fully acquire a Tokyo-based firm, which is the unit of Saint-Care Holding Corp , at 100 million yen, on June 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/N8npzq
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company