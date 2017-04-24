BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 24 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd
* Kirkland lake gold announces acquisition of securities of metanor resources inc.
* Kirkland lake gold ltd - deal for purchase price of $7,250,000.10
* Kirkland lake gold ltd - it has acquired 10,357,143 units of metanor resources inc
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results