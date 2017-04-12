BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 12 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd
* Kirkland Lake Gold produces 130,425 ounces of gold in Q1 2017 supported by strong grade performance at Macassa and Fosterville mines
* On track to meet 2017 production guidance of 500,000 - 525,000 ounces of gold
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results