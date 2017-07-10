FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold says Q2 consolidated gold production was 160,156 ounces
July 10, 2017 / 2:52 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold says Q2 consolidated gold production was 160,156 ounces

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd:

* Kirkland lake gold achieves record gold production in second quarter 2017

* First half 2017 consolidated production of 290,583 ounces, company on track to achieve full-year guidance of 530,000 - 570,000 ounces

* Consolidated gold production in Q2 2017 was a quarterly record totaling 160,156 ounces, a 24% increase from Q2 2016

* Well positioned to achieve revised full-year 2017 production guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

