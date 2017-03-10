March 10 Kirkland's Inc

* Kirkland's reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.90

* Q4 sales $203.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $203.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.50 to $0.65

* Sees fy 2017 sales up about 6 to 8 percent

* Kirkland's inc - comparable store sales for q4 of fiscal 2016, including e-commerce sales, decreased 4.6%

* Kirkland's inc - capital expenditures in fiscal 2017, are estimated to range between $23 million and $27 million

* Kirkland's inc - comparable store sales in range of slightly negative to slightly positive for fiscal year 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $594.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kirkland's inc - "customers responded well to our seasonal assortment during q4"

* Kirkland's inc - total sales for fiscal 2017 are expected to increase approximately 6% to 8% compared with fiscal 2016

* Kirkland's-Expects to achieve about 2% to 3% square footage growth with 25 to 30 new store openings and about 20 store closings in fiscal 2017