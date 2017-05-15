BRIEF-RBI says interest rate on FRB 2020 for HY June 21 to Dec 20 is 6.39 pct p.a
* RBI announces rate of interest on floating rate bonds, 2020
May 15 Kirloskar Industries Ltd
* Filed petition before NCLT against KBL and others
* Petition seeking certain reliefs in relation to acts of oppression and mismanagement in affairs of KBL
* No expected financial implications on company due to any compensation, penalty, that may arise as result of said petition
* Says approved proposal for acquisition of 100% equity shares of La-Gajjar Machineries Private Limited (LGM)