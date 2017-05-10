Asia Graphics-China leads global IPOs this year, followed by U.S., South Korea
June 20 China leads the global IPO leader with about $18.6 billion raised so far this year, followed by the United States.
May 10 Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd
* Says present term of T. Vinodkumar as chief financial officer is being extended by 2 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 China leads the global IPO leader with about $18.6 billion raised so far this year, followed by the United States.
June 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open.