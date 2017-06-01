BRIEF-Dairy Farm Int'l says Ian Mcleod to become CEO
June 23 Dairy Farm Int'l Holdings Ltd (DAIR.SI>
June 1 Kitamura Co Ltd
* Says it completed issue of 3 million new shares via private placement to Culture Convenience Club Co Ltd, raising 2.1 billion yen in total, on June 1
* The previous plan was disclosed on May 15
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/oCVc43
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 23 Dairy Farm Int'l Holdings Ltd (DAIR.SI>
* Had experienced further production delays from its suppliers of Terra Dura brake components