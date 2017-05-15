BRIEF-Berjaya Sports Toto says qtrly net profit 72.5 mln rgt
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 1.48 billion rgt and net profit 104.7 million rgt
May 15 Kitamura Co Ltd :
* Says co plans to form a business and capital alliance with Culture Convenience Club Co Ltd
* Says co will issue 3 million new shares via private placement to Culture Convenience Club Co Ltd, raising 2.1 billion yen in total on June 1
* Culture Convenience Club will also buy 2.2 million shares of co from co's shareholder Kitamura Holdings
* Culture Convenience Club will raise stake in co to 29.72 percent from 5.59 percent and will be the top shareholder
* Kitamura Holdings will lower stake in co to 0 percent from 12.34 percent
* Shareholding structure will be changed on June 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/2n66dA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 1.48 billion rgt and net profit 104.7 million rgt
WASHINGTON, June 20 The U.S. Trade Representative said on Tuesday it was reviewing trade benefits to Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) after a complaint over a ban on imports of used clothing into the East African market.