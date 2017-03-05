UPDATE 5-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage but many passengers still wait
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
March 5 Kite Pharma Inc :
* Richard L. Wang named chief executive officer of Fosun Kite Biotechnology Co, Ltd, a joint venture to lead development of axicabtagene ciloleucel and other engineered T-cell therapies for treatment of cancers in China
* Richard wang named CEO of Fosun Kite Biotechnology Co Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
TORONTO, May 28 A union representing Canadian National Railway Co conductors said it plans to strike on Tuesday morning after the railroad announced new work rules in the midst of negotiations to replace a contract that expired last year.