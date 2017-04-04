BRIEF-JRJR33 CFO John Walker resigns his position with company effective immediately
* On May 22, 2017, John Walker, chief financial officer of co resigned his position with company effective immediately - SEC filing
April 4 Kite Pharma Inc:
* Kite Pharma - presents promising preclinical data from Kite-585, phase 1 clinical study of Kite-585 in patients with multiple Myeloma planned for 2017
* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing