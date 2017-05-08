BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus gets final USFDA approval for diflunisal tablets
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets
May 8 Kite Pharma Inc
* Kite reports first quarter financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $1.28 excluding items
* Q1 loss per share $1.74
* Q1 revenue $9.8 million
* Q1 revenue view $12.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Continues to expect full year 2017 net cash burn to be between $325 million and $340 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets
TOKYO, June 20 The United States Coast Guard will on Tuesday start interviewing the crew of a Philippines-flagged container ship which collided with a U.S. warship in Japanese waters killing seven American sailors.