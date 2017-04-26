BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Kite Realty Group Trust-
* Kite Realty Group Trust reports first quarter 2017 operating results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.51
* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $2.00 to $2.06
* Q1 FFO per share $0.51
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $2.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.