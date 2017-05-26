BRIEF-Horizon Pharma sees 2017 net sales between $985 mln - $1.02 bln
* Full-year 2017 net sales are now expected to be in a range of $985 million to $1.020 billion
May 26 Kite Pharma Inc
* Kite receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration priority review for Axicabtagene Ciloleucel
* Kite Pharma Inc - Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) set for November 29, 2017
* Kite Pharma Inc - Biologics License Application submission based on primary analysis of ZUMA-1 Phase 2 trial
* Kite Pharma Inc - Expects to submit its Market Authorization Application (MAA) of Axicabtagene Ciloleucel with European Medicines Agency in Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Adds details, comment, updates price)