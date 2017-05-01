May 1 Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd
:
* Investigation by Israeli Securities Authority related to
data monitoring committee appointed in relation to KIT-302 phase
III trial
* Continuing with process of completing new drug application
for KIT-302, which is expected to be submitted to FDA during Q2
2017
* Company appointed independent statistician, orthopedist to
serve as DMC to review preliminary results of initial patient
group
* ISA investigating circumstances surrounding actual
dissemination of statistical analysis to members of DMC - SEC
filing
* ISA also investigating if dissemination of statistical
analysis led to misleading disclosures in company's public
filings - SEC filing
* "This matter had no impact whatsoever on the validity of
the statistical analysis of the KIT-302 phase III clinical trial
data"
