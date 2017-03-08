WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 8 Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd
* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd - has signed a definitive license agreement for its lead product candidate, KIT-302
* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd - Kuhnil will have exclusive right and license to manufacture, distribute and sell KIT-302 in South Korea
* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd - Kuhnil will be responsible for seeking regulatory approval for KIT-302 in South Korea
* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd - commercial launch in South Korea is estimated to take place in 2019
* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd- under terms of agreement,co is entitled to receive milestone payments and double digit royalties on net sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.