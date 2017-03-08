March 8 Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd

* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd - has signed a definitive license agreement for its lead product candidate, KIT-302

* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd - Kuhnil will have exclusive right and license to manufacture, distribute and sell KIT-302 in South Korea

* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd - Kuhnil will be responsible for seeking regulatory approval for KIT-302 in South Korea

* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd - commercial launch in South Korea is estimated to take place in 2019

* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd- under terms of agreement,co is entitled to receive milestone payments and double digit royalties on net sales