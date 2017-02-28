BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 1 Kiu Hung International Holdings Ltd
* Purchaser (being a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company) and vendor entered into agreement
* Kiu Hung Properties co has agreed to purchase and Delight Grace has agreed to sell sale shares
* Deal for a consideration of HK$65.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.