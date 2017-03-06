BRIEF-EastSideCapital drops negotiations regarding purchase of shares in brokerage house
* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT DECIDED TO CEDE NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNING THE ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN A BROKERAGE HOUSE
March 7 Kiwi Property Group Ltd:
* "seismic strengthening works at majestic centre tower have completed"
* "have secured a further tenancy agreement for a new nine-year lease, commencing in may 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increased year-end distribution by 7.1 pct to 97.24 cents per share