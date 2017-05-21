May 22 Kiwi Property Group Ltd:

* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year

* Total annual retail sales of $1.7 billion, up 5.8pct on last year

* For financial year ended 31 march 2017 company reported an after-tax profit of $143.0 million

* Project an increased cash dividend of 6.85 cents per share for 2018 financial year

* Declares a full-year dividend of 6.75 NZ cents per share

