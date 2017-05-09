BRIEF-India's Adlabs Entertainment approves allotment of about 1.2 mln shares
* Says approved allotment of about 1.2 million shares each at issue price of INR 95 per share
May 9 KKO INTERNATIONAL SA:
* FY NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD EUR 4.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 4.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 4.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 4.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
* FY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES EUR 251,171 VERSUS EUR 173,337 YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN, June 20 Continental said on Tuesday it would join a self-driving platform developed by BMW , Intel and Mobileye with the German auto parts and tyre maker handling integration of components and software.