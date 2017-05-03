New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
May 3 KKO International SA:
* Signs of a definitive agreement with Bracknor Fund Ltd. for the establishment of a flexible bond financing facility
* Maximum amount of 3,120,000 euros ($3.41 million) of which 3,000,000 euros in cash through the issuance of 312 company's convertible bonds ("OCA") to Bracknor Fund Ltd. Source text: bit.ly/2pYBmoM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9160 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.