April 26 KKR & Co LP:
* KKR announces tender offer to acquire Hitachi Kokusai
Electric
* Proposed tender offer price of JPY 2,503 per share and
share repurchase price of JPY 1,710.34 per share
* Japan Industrial Partners, Hitachi to each buy 20 pecrent
of Hitachi Kokusai's Video & Communication Solutions segment
after division of Hitachi Kokusai's units
* Expects to make investment for deal from its Asian private
equity fund
* HKE Holdings expects to commence tender offer in early
August 2017
* Post-share consolidation after tender offer, Hitachi
Kokusai to buy Hitachi's 51.67 percent holding of Hitachi
Kokusai's shares in a share repurchase
* To collaborate with Hitachi Group to further expand
Hitachi Kokusai's businesses, establish a "stable business base
through structural reforms"
* Hitachi Kokusai to conduct absorption-type company split;
HKE Holdings G.K. to succeed to 100 percent of Hitachi Kokusai's
Thin-Film Process Solutions business
* Subsequently, HKE Holdings G.K. will transfer 20 percent
of shares of Hitachi Kokusai to each of Hitachi Ltd and HVJ
Holdings Co Ltd
