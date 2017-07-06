FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KKR & Co announces combination of Cardenas Markets and Mi Pueblo
July 6, 2017 / 8:48 PM / in 15 hours

BRIEF-KKR & Co announces combination of Cardenas Markets and Mi Pueblo

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Kkr & Co Lp

* Announced combination of Cardenas Markets and Mi Pueblo

* KKR & Co Lp - ‍each grocery chain will continue to operate separately, but will be managed under one executive team led by ceo john gomez​

* KKR & Co LP - ‍company has planned a number of new store openings over next few years​

* KKR & Co LP - ‍kkr's investment in cardenas markets and mi pueblo is primarily from its eleventh americas private equity investment fund​

* KKR & Co - cardenas markets and mi pueblo are two hispanic grocery chains in which kkr made significant investments last year

* Says 46 stores in california and nevada to operate under their respective banners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

