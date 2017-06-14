BRIEF-Boyuan Holdings announces acquisition of lifestyle living communities
* Announces acquisition of NSW of Lifestyle Living communities for $63 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Kkr Real Estate Finance Trust Inc
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.39
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc - qtrly reported net core earnings of $8.9 million, or $0.33 per diluted share of common stock
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust-adopted program to repurchase in open market up to $100 million of stock over 12 month period commencing on or about june 14
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total net interest income $9 million versus $5.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces acquisition of NSW of Lifestyle Living communities for $63 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board of directors accepted resignation of Frederic C. Dybuncio as president/CEO of PLC